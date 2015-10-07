​Number of registered candidates to elections reaches 1,190

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of registered candidates, wishing to enroll the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, which is to be held on November 1st, reached 1,190.

Report informs, this was stated by the chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov.

263 of them nominated by political parties, 15 by Azadlıq-2015 bloc, two by initiative groups and 910 people are standing on their own initiative.

The meeting also discussed a number of complaints received by the CEC's refusal to register some candidates. OIC decision on one of them has been canceled, and the claim was satisfied. 4 statements have not been satisfied and the decision of the OIC upheld.