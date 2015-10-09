 Top
    Close photo mode

    New Azerbaijan Party rejects from free air time

    Ruling party adopts a decision on rejection from free agitation

    Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) does not use free air time in the agitation period of parliamentary elections to be held on November 1, 2015.

    Report was told by NAP Deputy Executive Secretary, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Siyavush Novruzov.

    He stated, the Party adopted a decision regarding free agitation. According to him, a relevant appeal sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC).

    Under Election Code, air time determined in Public Television and Radio for political parties, blocks of political parties having registered candidates more than 60 election constituencies to hold pre-elective agitation, as well as for free propaganda and agitation in the state-financed periodic press. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi