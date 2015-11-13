CEC partially remedies appeal of former deputy

Baku. 13 November.REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of ex-MP Iltizam Akbarli, member of Musavat Party MP candidate from Imishli constituency No. 79 heard in the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) today.

Report informs, appeal of I.Akbarli says, the results of the mentioned constituency should be cancelled related to the parliamentary elections held on November 1.

He said that, measures to be taken regarding the persons violating laws: 'Violations on 27 polling stations occurred. Condition for common observation was not established'.

Results of polling station No. 38 should be annulled as for violation in vote counting, T.Hasanov said. The decision put to the vote and adopted. Thus, I.Akbarli's appeal ensured partly.