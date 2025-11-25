Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijan parliament ratifies deal on confidential info exchange with Moldova

    Milli Majlis
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 12:43
    Azerbaijan parliament ratifies deal on confidential info exchange with Moldova

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information, Report informs.

    The document was discussed during today's plenary session of the parliament.

    The agreement was signed on September 19 this year in Baku. Following parliamentary discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in its first reading.

    Milli Məclis Azərbaycanla Moldova arasında məxfi məlumat mübadiləsinə dair sazişi təsdiqləyib
    ММ утвердил соглашение с Молдовой об обмене и защите конфиденциальной информации

