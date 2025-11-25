Azerbaijan parliament ratifies deal on confidential info exchange with Moldova
Milli Majlis
- 25 November, 2025
- 12:43
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) has ratified an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information, Report informs.
The document was discussed during today's plenary session of the parliament.
The agreement was signed on September 19 this year in Baku. Following parliamentary discussions, the bill was put to a vote and adopted in its first reading.
