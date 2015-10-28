767 candidates will participate in parliamentary elections

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ 767 candidates will qualify for 125 seats in the elections to the Milli Majlis.

Report was told in Media and public relations department of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Registered candidates represent 15 political parties and one election bloc and initiative groups. Other candidates participating in the elections on their own initiative.

The CEC has registered about 3 thousand people and more than 63 thousand observers in district election commissions. The number of registered international observes exceeds 500 people.

Parliamentary elections will be held this Sunday, November 1,2015.