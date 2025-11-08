Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Zakir Hasanov congratulates Azerbaijani army personnel

    Military
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 17:36
    Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani army, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    "Officers, warrant officers, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, civil servants, and civilian workers! I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, which we celebrate with a great sense of pride and triumph, and I wish each of you success in your sacred and honorable service in the name of further strengthening the defense might of Azerbaijan," reads the statement.

    Müdafiə naziri Azərbaycan Ordusunun şəxsi heyətini təbrik edib
    Закир Гасанов поздравил личный состав азербайджанской армии

