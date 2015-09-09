Zakir Hasanov checked readiness of military units involved in the exercises

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov checked the combat readiness and effectiveness of the personnel, military equipment, aviation facilities, missile and artillery installations placed in regions for the command staff war games.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Minister visited the command educational points and control centers of various polygons created in accordance with the terms of the war created due to the scenario of the games. He gave instructions and guidance in regard with the precise execution of orders.

War games are underway.