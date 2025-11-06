Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Victory March taking place in Baku

    Military
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 10:04
    Victory March taking place in Baku

    The Victory March is underway in Baku, with servicemen and military bands participating to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day.

    According to Report, the event began with a moment of silence in honor of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

    During the march, participants are chanting slogans such as: "Victorious Commander-in-Chief!", "Congratulations on the Victory, Azerbaijan!", "Martyrs never die, the Motherland is indivisible!", and "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", among others.

    The parade, accompanied by military bands, follows the route from Gasanfar Musabayov Park along Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, and Huseyn Javid Park, continuing through Parliament Avenue to the Alley of Martyrs.

    Path to Victory Baku military march
    Photo
    Video
    Bakıda hərbçilərin Zəfər yürüşü başlayıb
    Photo
    Video
    В Баку проходит марш Победы

    Latest News

    10:04
    Photo
    Video

    Victory March taking place in Baku

    Military
    09:47

    Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fans

    Foreign policy
    09:39

    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.43 per barrel

    Energy
    09:33

    Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankings

    Football
    09:23

    CBA currency exchange rates (06.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:20

    Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China going to win AI race'

    ICT
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:05

    First pilot batch of Kazakh wheat sent to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    08:57

    Taiwan seeks to develop portable anti-drone system

    Other countries
    All News Feed