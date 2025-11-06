Victory March taking place in Baku

The Victory March is underway in Baku, with servicemen and military bands participating to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day.

According to Report, the event began with a moment of silence in honor of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

During the march, participants are chanting slogans such as: "Victorious Commander-in-Chief!", "Congratulations on the Victory, Azerbaijan!", "Martyrs never die, the Motherland is indivisible!", and "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", among others.

The parade, accompanied by military bands, follows the route from Gasanfar Musabayov Park along Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, and Huseyn Javid Park, continuing through Parliament Avenue to the Alley of Martyrs.