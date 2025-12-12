Türkiye opens branch of defense company in Azerbaijan
- 12 December, 2025
- 14:40
The first subsidiary of the Turkish defense company Makine ve Kimya Endüstrisi (MKE), part of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, has begun operations in Azerbaijan, Zeki Aktürk, spokesman for the Turkish Ministry of Defense, said at a weekly briefing, Report informs.
According to him, the subsidiary has been named Makine ve Kimya Azerbaijan (MKA).
Aktürk emphasized that the opening of MKA in Azerbaijan reflects the concrete and strategic steps taken by Ankara and Baku in the defense industry.
He also noted that Makine ve Kimya Azerbaijan is MKE's first foreign subsidiary and will contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the defense industry.
