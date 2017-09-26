Turkish Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Turkish Minister of National Defense, Nurettin Canikli will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on September 27.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

A meeting of the Turkish delegation in the Ministry of Defense and other state structures of Azerbaijan, as well as participation in the closing ceremony of the "TurAz Qartalı - 2017" joint flight and tactical exercises of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey are planned to held within the framework of the visit.

The visit will last until September 29.