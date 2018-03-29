Rocket and artillery units launch live-fire exercises - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Minister of Defense, the Rocket and Artillery formations, and units of Azerbaijan Army are conducting exercises in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone with the purpose to improve the combat skills of military personnel.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During one of the exercises held in one of the firing ranges, combat shooting is carried out with the use of self-propelled artillery weapon. To ensure accuracy and intensity of shooting, artillery units use modern automated control systems.