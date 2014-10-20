​Regional-scale NATO exercises start today in Turkey

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Regional-scale NATO exercises involving 12 partner countries will be held in Istanbul from October 20 to October 24. Report informs, this was stated by the Turkish General Staff.

"The exercises are aimed at strengthening the capacity of participating countries for joint work and cooperation" was said in a statement. There was also a list of countries participating in exercises: Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro, Moldova, Jordan, Ukraine, Mauritania, Algeria and Pakistan.

It is expected that the exercises will be attended by 143 people, 84 of who will represent Turkey, 11 - other NATO countries, 48 - the partner countries of the alliance.