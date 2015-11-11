President Ilham Aliyev reviews conditions created at a military town of Azerbaijani Air Forces

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has reviewed the conditions created at a military town of a military unit of the Defense Ministry’s Air Force.

Report informs, Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov reported to the head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the main plan of the military town. A canteen, hostel, hangars, training rooms and a medical center were built here. The construction work started here in April, 2014. The large-scale landscaping work was carried out, and recreation rooms for soldiers and officers were created.

The head of state toured the canteen and hostel. Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s meetings with soldiers and officers were installed in the foyer of the hostel. The President was informed that the area of the town was fully protected.

President Ilham Aliyev was also informed about the technological park.

Then the Supreme Commander-in-Chief viewed a missile depot of the military unit. The head of state reviewed the S-300 PMU-2 Favorit anti-aircraft missile brigade, and viewed the practical activities and combat duty of the personnel.

President Aliyev was also informed about the depot, missiles and combat vehicles for transportation of missiles.

The head of state viewed the remains of Armenia’s X-55 drone, which was shot down by Azerbaijani servicemen on the Aghdam part of the frontline on 15 September, 2015.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was provided with information about the military equipment of the Air Force of the Defense Ministry. The combat control center here has state-of-the-art military equipment.

The head of state familiarized himself with the training complex designed to check the organization of combat duty and skills of the personnel in operating the military equipment.

The Azerbaijani President then viewed the missile launch facilities.