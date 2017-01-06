New residential building launched at airbase of Azerbaijani Air Force

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to improve social and living conditions of the Air Force staff, on January 6, a newly built residential building was opened at airbase of the Azerbaijani Air Force.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Meeting with flight crew and technical staff as well as with their family members in the presentation ceremony of keys to the service housing apartments, Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov congratulated the participants on behalf of the ministry.

In recent years, over 1000 servicemen provided with permanent housing, 1400 with service housing.

During acquaintance with the new building, it was reported that five-storey, 50-apartment building consists of fully repaired three-room apartments and equipped with all communication lines. Necessary conditions established for rest of family members of the military personnel.

Provided with housing, the staff expressed their gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev for attention.

After presenting keys to the apartments, leadership of the Defence Ministry got acquainted with the conditions created.