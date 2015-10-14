 Top
    New military unit of Azerbaijani Armed Forces opens

    Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of the facility and made a speech

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ A new military unit of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has today been opened.

    Report informs, Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov attended the opening of the facility and made a speech.

    The Minister provided an insight into the work done as a result of attention of Azerbaijani President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to army building towards strengthening of combat and spiritual-psychological readiness, as well as improving servicemen's living conditions and cementing the material-technical base.

