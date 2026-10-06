Corruption whistleblowers in Azerbaijan may receive state-funded legal aid and compensation

People who report corruption-related offenses will be able to request protection for themselves, their close relatives and other relatives, as well as receive compensation.

According to Report, this is stipulated in a new draft law titled "On Incentives and Protection for Persons Reporting Corruption-Related Offenses."

The document was submitted for discussion at today's joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on Defense, Security and Combating Corruption and on Legal Policy and State Building.

Under the draft law, whistleblowers will have the right to request that information about them be kept confidential, demand security protection for themselves, their close relatives and other relatives, and seek protection against any form of unlawful influence or unfair treatment.

They will also be entitled to state-funded professional legal assistance, exemption from court costs, compensation for material and moral damage, and confidential advice.

According to the document, protection for whistleblowers will be provided by the organization where the person performs or has performed work or services; in cases stipulated by the relevant provision of the law, by the specialized prosecutor's office responsible for combating corruption, which will decide on the application of security measures; and by the body designated by the relevant executive authority to implement those security measures on the basis of such a decision.