Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ New appointment was made in the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Colonel Ilgar Mammadov was appointed as a head of the Department of Affairs of the Defense Ministry. Before this appointment, the Colonel worked as deputy chief of the department.

The former Chief of the Department, Colonel Azad Asadov was resigned at his own request due to health problems. He died on September 8, 2015.