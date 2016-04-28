Naval Forces of Azerbaijan launched command and staff exercises

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ From 25 to 27 April, 2016, Naval Forces of Azerbaijan have conducted command-post exercises in order to prevent threats and aggression against territorial integrity of the country, maritime infrastructure as well as free shipping focusing on combat operation planning, conduct operations, command and control.

Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercise joint planning, liaison and coordination among different level HQs, joint counter measures against terrorist and sabotage groups, and Azerbaijani naval battleship battle group activities were studied and trained in order to secure the energy infrastructure of Caspian Sea operational zone.