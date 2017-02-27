Chief of Azerbaijan State Border Service visits Georgia

Tbilisi. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation headed by Head of State Border Service of the Azerbaijan Republic, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev paid a visit to Tbilisi, Georgia on February 27.

Report’s Georgia bureau informs, during the visit Elchin Guliyev will meet with Georgian minister of internal affairs Georgi Mgebrishvili and head of border police service.

Besides, E.Guliyev will lay a wreath at memorial of national leader of Azerbaijan in Heydar Aliyev park in Tbilisi and visit Museum of Azerbaijani Culture named after M.F.Akhundov.