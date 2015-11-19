Georgian Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Defense Minister of Georgia, Tinatin Khidasheli will pay a visit to Azerbaijan in early December.

Report informs referring to the Georgian media, press service of Georgian Defense Ministry says.

She pays two-week visit to North American and European countries on November 19.

Minister's visit will start from Canada, then she will travel to New York and hold meeting with the leadership of the UN peacekeeping mission.

After U.S. visit, Tinatin Khidasheli will travel to Europe. The Minister to come to Baku at the end of two-week visit.