 Top
    Close photo mode

    Field firings carried out from "Buk-MB" anti-aircraft missile systems - VIDEO

    All tasks were successfully completed© Müdafiə Nazirliyi

    Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the combat readiness of the “Buk-MB” anti-aircraft missile systems of the Air Defense troops were inspected.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    During the execution of tasks in the conditions of complex electronic warfare jamming, air defense units have detected and taken for tracing the high-speed, small-sized air targets of the conventional enemy and destroyed them with practical missile firings.

    All tasks were successfully completed. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense highly appreciated the combat readiness, skills, and interoperability of military personnel.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi