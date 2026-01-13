Baku to host ADEX 2026 defense exhibition in fall

The 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) will be held from September 30 through October 2 at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

The exhibition is organized at the initiative of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry with the support of the Ministry of Defense, while Caspian Event Organisers serves as the official organizer.

Leading global defense companies are expected to take part, including Türkiye's Roketsan, Aselsan, and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Italy's Leonardo, the Czech Republic's Excalibur Army, the UAE's Edge Group, Spain's INDRA, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Plasan, and others. Several countries, including Belarus, the Czech Republic, Israel, Italy, Türkiye, and Slovakia, will be represented with national pavilions, with new participants also anticipated.

ADEX traditionally attracts high-level guests and official delegations, whose participation is also expected this year. The event will feature a comprehensive business program with panel discussions on key industry topics and numerous bilateral meetings involving Azerbaijani authorities, exhibitors, and international delegations.

The exhibition will once again serve as an important international platform for showcasing advanced defense technologies and innovations, as well as for expanding military-technical cooperation and strategic partnerships.