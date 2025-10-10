Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military to hold joint training in Kars
Military
- 10 October, 2025
- 20:47
Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in military exercises to be held in Türkiye.
According to Report, Zeki Akturk, spokesman for the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, said this at a weekly briefing today, Report informs.
Akturk said that the Eternity Peace Support Operation will be organized in the Turkish city of Kars on October 13-24 with the participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia.
