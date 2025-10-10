Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian military to hold joint training in Kars

    Military
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 20:47
    Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in military exercises to be held in Türkiye.

    According to Report, Zeki Akturk, spokesman for the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, said this at a weekly briefing today, Report informs.

    Akturk said that the Eternity Peace Support Operation will be organized in the Turkish city of Kars on October 13-24 with the participation of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye Georgia military exercises
    Azərbaycan, Türkiyə və Gürcüstan hərbçiləri Qarsda birgə təlim keçəcək

