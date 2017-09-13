Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Command and Control Center of Israel Armed Forces

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Within the scope of the official visit to Israel, a delegation led by the Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the Command and Control Center of the Armed Forces of Israel.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the course of getting acquainted with the activity and structure of the Center, the Minister of Defense was informed that the main goal of the Center is organization, management and control of troops, as well as other tasks.