    Azerbaijani Defense Minister met with Georgian Prime Minister

    The meeting discussed the views on issues of mutual interest

    Tbilisi. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 22, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a visit to Georgia, has met with the country's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, strengthening of military cooperation in the field of defense and issues of exchange of experiences in the military field were discussed in the meeting.

    The sides also reviewed format of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, as well as defense issues of strategic transport structures.

    During the meeting, views exchanged on other issues of mutual interest. 

