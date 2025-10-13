Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO program
Military
- 13 October, 2025
- 21:13
The first module of the course on "English in Medicine" is being held at the Military Medical Faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University within the framework of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The course, with the participation of the DEEP delegation from Bulgaria, provides briefings on the topic to the audience.
The focus of the course is to improve the professional readiness of the participants by benefiting from international experiences.
It is noteworthy that the course will continue until October 18.
Latest News
21:29
Photo
Orders issued by Armenian armed forces" leadership regarding missile strike on residential areas of Azerbaijan disclosed - COURTOther
21:13
Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO programMilitary
21:06
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is at forefront of regional diplomacyForeign policy
20:59
Kaja Kallas: New sanctions package against Russia being preparedOther countries
20:55
Photo
Final ceasefire agreement on Gaza signed in EgyptOther countries
20:51
Zelenskyy confirms plans to meet Trump in Washington this weekOther countries
20:44
Merz, Trump to discuss Ukraine conflict todayOther countries
20:36
Trump says US ready to lift sanctions if Iran agrees to talksOther countries
20:32