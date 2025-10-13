Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Azerbaijan's Military Medical Faculty holds course within NATO program

    13 October, 2025
    The first module of the course on "English in Medicine" is being held at the Military Medical Faculty of Azerbaijan Medical University within the framework of NATO's Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The course, with the participation of the DEEP delegation from Bulgaria, provides briefings on the topic to the audience.

    The focus of the course is to improve the professional readiness of the participants by benefiting from international experiences.

    It is noteworthy that the course will continue until October 18.

    Azerbaijan NATO program Ministry of Defense
    Hərbi Tibb Fakültəsində NATO proqramı çərçivəsində kurs keçirilir
    На Военно-медицинском факультете проводится курс в рамках программы НАТО

