The leadership of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Defense visited the country"s main military hospital on March 24 to meet with service members undergoing treatment, the ministry told Report.

The visit began with a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument honoring Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan"s national leader, located on the hospital grounds. Officials paid tribute to Heydar Aliyev's legacy before touring the facility.

Ministry leaders inquired about the health of the service members and wished them a swift recovery and return to duty. Medical staff were also commended for their professionalism and dedication to patient care.

Hospital personnel and patients expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the Ministry of Defense leadership for the conditions and support provided.