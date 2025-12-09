Azerbaijan's defense minister hails NATO's role in ensuring peace and security worldwide

On December 9, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff for the Partnerships Directorate at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Rear Admiral Yusuf Karagülle, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the 16th NATO Days.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that welcoming the guests, the Minister of Defense stated that the relations of special significance between Azerbaijan and NATO contribute positively to the development of professional military personnel for both sides.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov highly appreciated NATO"s role in ensuring peace and security worldwide, emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently attaches importance to mutual cooperation with the Alliance, and highlighted the declaration of additional forces to the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Pool of Forces.

Rear Admiral Y.Karagülle positively assessed the further expansion of Azerbaijan–NATO relations, Azerbaijan"s participation in the Alliance"s efforts to promote security and stability and in crisis-response operations, as well as particularly emphasized the effectiveness of mutual visits and meetings held in various formats.

The professionalism of more than 40 officers of the Azerbaijan Army serving at NATO headquarters within the Partnership Staff Element Concept was commended.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan–NATO cooperation in military and military educational fields and discussed future plans.

It was mentioned that as part of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme, up to 250 representatives of the Azerbaijan Army participated in 146 international events abroad, while 395 personnel took part in 33 NATO events organized in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that within the 16th NATO Days, which will continue until December 12, the guests will visit several military units and National Defense University"s special educational institutions.