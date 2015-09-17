​Azerbaijan takes 63rd place in military power ranking

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Global Firepower prepared ranking of military power around the world.

Report informs citing Global Firepower, in the ranking, which considered 126 countries, accounted for more than 50 factors, including the number and scale of military technology infrastructure, human resources, and defense spending.

Azerbaijan is rated 63 with a military budget exceeding 3 billion. Turkey is ranked 10th, Armenia - the 74th, Georgia - 75th.

First place in the military power was taken the United States, followed by Russia and China.