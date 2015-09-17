 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Azerbaijan takes 63rd place in military power ranking

    Global Firepower prepared ranking of the countries for their military power in the world

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Global Firepower prepared ranking of military power around the world. 

    Report informs citing Global Firepower, in the ranking, which considered 126 countries, accounted for more than 50 factors, including the number and scale of military technology infrastructure, human resources, and defense spending.

    Azerbaijan is rated 63 with a military budget exceeding 3 billion. Turkey is ranked 10th, Armenia - the 74th, Georgia - 75th.

    First place in the military power was taken the United States, followed by Russia and China.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi