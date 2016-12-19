 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan keen to purchase Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan

    Minister of Defense Industry: The government is also negotiating with other countries on export of 100 aircrafts

    Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Maldives are ready to buy Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan.

    Report informs citing the Pakistani media,Pakistani Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said.

    According to the minister, government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is also negotiating with other countries on the export of 100 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft.

    He also said that Pakistan will purchase 4 advanced Mi-35 from Russia. 

    Helicopters must be delivered in 2017. The cost of the transaction is 153 mln USD.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi