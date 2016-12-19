Azerbaijan keen to purchase Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Maldives are ready to buy Super Mushshak trainer aircraft from Pakistan.

Report informs citing the Pakistani media,Pakistani Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said.

According to the minister, government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is also negotiating with other countries on the export of 100 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft.

He also said that Pakistan will purchase 4 advanced Mi-35 from Russia.

Helicopters must be delivered in 2017. The cost of the transaction is 153 mln USD.