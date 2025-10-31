Azerbaijan defense minister visits Kazakhstan to attend CIS meeting

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, General Colonel Zakir Hasanov, is on a working visit to Kazakhstan to participate in the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states, Report informs, citing MoD.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Hasanov and the military leadership of other participating countries visited the 28 Panfilov Guardsmen Park and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

Then, at the meeting held in Almaty city, current military cooperation and future tasks were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, a signing ceremony of the final documents was held.