Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss expanding of military cooperation

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 6, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the Сorps General Yavuz Türkgenci, Chief of the Main Directorate for Plans and Principles of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, who is visiting our country.

During the meeting, the expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres, as well as questions related to increasing the number of exercises and training, forthcoming tasks and areas of joint activity was discussed.

The sides highly appreciated the achievement of operational and strategic interoperability between the Armed Forces of the two countries, the increase in their level of combat readiness, the development of mutual relationships and activities conducted to study the experiences.