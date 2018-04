© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ A presentation of a new generation M-346 jet aircraft trainer made by the Italian company “Leonardo Aircraft” took place at one of the airbases of the Azerbaijani Air Force on May 10.

Report informs referring to press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD)

The leadership of the Ministry of Defence inspected the aircraft, then a comprehensive briefing was given on its technical data, operation and other capabilities.