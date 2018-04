Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The amount of money gathered for the Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund was announced.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, from the establishment of the Fund up to July 1, 65, 077,066,33 AZN, 211 791,88 USD and 593,69 Euros were collected.

Azerbaijan Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established in accordance with the decree No,755 of Azerbaijani President, signed on August 17, 2002.