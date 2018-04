Amount of funds collected for Armed Forces Assistance Fund announced

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of funds collected for Armed Forces Assistance Fund to June 1 has been revealed.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armed Forces Assistance Fund, which has been established in accordance with Decree No. 755 of Azerbaijani President dated August 17, 2002, received 74.219.200,16 AZN, 212.373,88 USD, 3293,69 EUR and 5000 RUR to June 1.

During May the fund has received 1 123 831 AZN, 300 EUR.