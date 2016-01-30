Action plan intended for Azerbaijani military cooperation presented to military attaches

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting has been held with military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, military attaches of 15 countries, operating under embassies of foreign countries to Azerbaijan and representatives of Military Attache Offices got acquainted with new building of the ministry's International Military Cooperation Department.

The guests visited memorial hall, representing the life and statehood action of national leader Heydar Aliyev, got acquainted with stands, reflecting foreign policy of President Ilham Aliyev as well as were provided with detailed information on history, state symbols and attributes of Azerbaijan.

Meeting rooms, class-rooms and conference halls, equipped with modern technology for organization of various events to hold negotiations within the framework of military cooperation have been presented to the guests.

In accordance with program of the meeting, guests were informed about history of the military camp, where the department locates, as well the action plan intended in the field of military cooperation during 2016 has been presented.