    A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers returned home from Afghanistan

    Returning group consists of 42 peacekeepers

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ 42-members team of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces operating in a new non-combat 'Resolute Support' mission launched by NATO in Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on January 2015, has arrived in Baku on a rotating basis according to plan.

    Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

    Peacekeeping mission of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Afghanistan began on November 20, 2002.

    Currently, 94 military servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, 2 military doctors and 2 officers with combat engineer qualifications are participating in the mission in Afghanistan.  

