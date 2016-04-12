A group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers leave for Afghanistan

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ A group of 42 peacekeepers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces (38 soldiers, 2 military doctors and 2 engineering officers, operating in a non-combat mission Resolute Support launched by NATO in Afghanistan have been sent to the country on a rotating basis according to plan, Report was told in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The peacekeeping contingent of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been serving in Afghanistan since November 20, 2002.

Currently, 94 military servants, 2 military physicians and 2 officers specialized in engineer-fortification of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participate in mission in Afghanistan.