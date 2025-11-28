Turkic states plan to establish Union of Journalists within OTS

A Union of Journalists is expected to be created within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Deputy Secretary-General Omer Kocaman said at the 7th meeting of OTS ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information, Report informs.

Kocaman noted that the organization currently operates across 55 areas. He emphasized that the words of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev - "The Turkic world is our family; we have no other family" - have opened a new path for the organization's efforts.

He highlighted that alongside new opportunities, technological developments have also created challenges, particularly the spread of disinformation. In recent years, OTS members have strengthened cooperation against false information, including the establishment of a coordination group among media outlets and TV channels.

Kocaman added that OTS's branding has been updated.

"Looking ahead to 2025–2027, we will serve as a coordinating center for information and news exchange. One of our key priorities now is the creation of a Union of Journalists within the OTS," he said.