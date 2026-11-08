Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to Victory

    Media
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 09:11
    Press Council: Azerbaijani journalists also contributed to Victory

    Victory Day, celebrated on November 8, is a triumph of national pride, state will, unity and the unwavering determination of the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijan Press Council said in a statement on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, according to Report.

    "The historic Victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev became a vivid manifestation of the restoration of our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as national solidarity and the unity of the people, state and army. This great Victory also demonstrated to the world the determination and unwavering will of the Azerbaijani people to restore historical justice.

    "We proudly note that Azerbaijani journalists also played a special role in achieving this historic Victory. Some of our colleagues literally turned their pens into weapons, took part in combat operations for the Motherland and were awarded high state honours for their courage. Throughout the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijani media also tirelessly fought on the information front, making a significant contribution to bringing the just position of our state and people to the attention of the international community and maintaining high morale and the determination to achieve victory among the public.

    "Our sacred Victory is an enduring example of national will, patriotism and devotion to the state, which will be passed down to future generations. We pay our deepest respects to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who gave their lives for this great Victory and became martyrs, and express our gratitude to the veterans who sustained injuries and lost their health in the struggle to liberate our lands.

    "The Azerbaijan Press Council extends its heartfelt congratulations to our people and members of the media community on November 8 – Victory Day. May our Victory be eternal and our unity unbreakable!" the statement said.

    Azerbaijan's Press Council November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijani journalists
    Mətbuat Şurası: Zəfərin qazanılmasında Azərbaycan jurnalistləri özünəməxsus rol oynayıblar
    Совет прессы: Азербайджанские журналисты также внесли свой вклад в достижение Победы
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