Euronews: Azerbaijan deepening co-op with D-8

Azerbaijan is deepening its cooperation with the Developing-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation (D-8), reads an Euronews article about the D-8 media forum, which was held for the first time in Baku, Report informs.

The Developing-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, known as the D-8, is strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan, which became a full member in March 2025.

Though smaller than groups such as the G20 or the OIC, the D-8 serves as a coordinated platform for major developing Muslim-majority nations in global economic discussions.

In President Ilham Aliyev's address to forum participants, delivered on his behalf by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Aliyev stressed that "one of the primordial tasks of the D-8 Media Forum is to form a credible collaboration between media institutions of member countries to build a just, impartial, non-biased and responsible information space."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, D-8 Secretary-General Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam noted that this forum marks one of the first major D-8 events hosted by Azerbaijan since it joined the organization in March.

He said the proposed D-8 Media Excellence Center "will help strengthen member states" collective voice in the global information space."

The Secretary-General also proposed creating a Broadcasting Association for the D-8 countries. "This will bring together broadcasting outfit, including both radio and television, for the exchange of programmes and news items, and promote the understanding and cultural background of D-8", he said. If approved, the association would operate under the umbrella of the Media Excellence Center.

The D-8 countries together represent more than one billion people and several rapidly growing economies. Azerbaijan's accession marks the first expansion of the organisation since it was established nearly thirty years ago.