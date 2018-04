Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Hasan Hasanov with the 3rd degree order “For service to the motherland”. Report informs, according to the decree, Hasan Hasanov has been awarded with the order “For service to the motherland”.

H. Hasanov has been awarded this order for his contribution to the development of the national press.

H. Hasanov is an editor-in-chief of “Khalg gazeti”(Peoples’ newspaper). H. Hasanov was awarded with the order “Honored Journalist of the Republic of Azerbaijan” for his assessment to the development of the press in 2005.