Documentary film about revival of Karabakh and East Zangazur premiered in Baku

A documentary film titled "Yaradan" ("The Creator"), dedicated to the revival of Karabakh and East Zangazur, has been premiered in Baku.

According to Report, the film was produced by the "Network of Azerbaijani Journalists" association and is timed to mark the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War.

The documentary highlights the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts taking place in the liberated territories, as well as the return of displaced persons to their native lands within the framework of the "Great Return" program.

The screenplay was written by Ayaz Mirzayev, the film was directed by Zaka Guliyev, with cinematography by Vugar Shykhaliyev and editing by Elmar Tarieloghlu. Filming took place in Aghdam, Khojaly, Shusha, Khankandi, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Zangilan.