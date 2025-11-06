Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Delegation of Azerbaijani journalists visit new campus of Urgench University of Technology

    Media
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 17:01
    Delegation of Azerbaijani journalists visit new campus of Urgench University of Technology

    As part of a press tour in Uzbekistan, representatives of Azerbaijani media visited the new campus of the Urgench University of Technology in the city of Urgench, located in the Khorezm region.

    According to Report"s correspondent, investments in the construction of the campus amounted to approximately $10 million.

    The new facility is designed to accommodate up to 16,000 students and includes a complex of academic buildings, laboratories, and a dormitory with 400 beds.

    Azerbaijani journalists toured the campus infrastructure, lecture and laboratory halls, and the sports complex.

    Azərbaycanlı jurnalistlər Ürgəncdə 10 milyon dollarlıq kampusu ziyarət ediblər
    СМИ Азербайджана посетили новый кампус Ургенчского технологического университета

