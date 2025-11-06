Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani journalists visit dairy plant in Urgench

    Media
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijani journalists visit dairy plant in Urgench

    As part of a press tour in Uzbekistan, representatives of Azerbaijani media visited the Damar dairy plant located in the city of Urgench.

    According to Report's correspondent, the plant specializes in the production of cheese and dairy products made according to traditional Khorezm recipes.

    Journalists were introduced to the production process, which involves processing raw milk from purebred cows raised in the environmentally clean conditions of the Khorezm region. The facility uses European equipment and modern technologies in its operations.

    The plant's product range includes a variety of cheeses, such as Damar natural cheese, Khorezm cheese, and other types aged from nine weeks to three months, as well as processed and smoked cheese products.

    Representatives of the factory emphasized the company's strong focus on high quality and the natural origin of its ingredients.

