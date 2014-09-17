President of Azerbaijan signs a decree on “holding Rafig Zeka Khandan’s 75th anniversary”

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on “holding Rafig Zeka Khandan’s 75th anniversary”. Report informs, according to a decree, this year will be the 75th anniversary of an outstanding representative of Azerbaijani poetry, the State Prize laureate, honored art worker, Professor Rafig Zeka Khandan.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism was empowered to carry out the plan on the event of poet Rafig Zeka Khandan’s 75th anniversary by taking into account the proposals of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

The Cabinet of Ministers was tasked to resolve issues envisioned in a decree.