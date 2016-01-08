'Azerbaijan' newspaper publishes anti-nuclear weapon poem

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-nuclear weapon poem of Azerbaijani poet Fikrat Qoja was published in the official 'Azerbaijan' newspaper.

Report presents translation of the poem as below:

The Lord made a dust storm,

Created a paradise in the heart of the universe,



Then threw us into bosom of this world,

We did so many mistakes,

We couldn't keep the word.

We frozen our sacred Zamzam water,

We spoiled a world the Lord gave us whenever,

If we begin to fight,

to make a chaos in the world we are in

We will turn this paradise

To the dust storm again...

Notably, on January 6 North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb. It has caused protest in most countries of the world, including the US, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Australia and others.

Today is birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. But his age is not known exactly.