International travelers observe humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

International travelers from eight countries visited Horadiz village in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district to observe ongoing humanitarian demining operations, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The visitors were briefed on Azerbaijan's landmine problem and witnessed the controlled detonation process used to neutralize mines and unexploded ordnance.

The travelers, members of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC), represent the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, and Portugal. Their visit is part of a two-day road trip along the Agdam–Khankendi–Lachin–Shusha–Fuzuli route.