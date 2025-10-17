Five years pass since another deadly missile attack on Ganja by Armenia

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Karabakh
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 00:05
    Five years have passed since the fifth missile attack by Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan's Ganja city during the Second Karabakh War.

    As Report recalls, on October 17, 2020, around 1 am local time, Armenia launched SCUD/Elbrus tactical ballistic missiles at the central Javadkhan settlement of Ganja, a city located far from the frontline, in a deliberate and brutal strike.

    The attack led to the complete destruction of residential buildings, leaving civilians trapped under the rubble.

    Fifteen people were killed, over 55 injured, and significant damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure and vehicles. Among the victims were children, women, and the elderly.

    Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case under several articles of the Criminal Code, including aggressive warfare, premeditated murder with cruelty or against multiple persons, and destruction of property on a large scale. The investigation was assigned to the office's Investigation Department.

    That same night, Armenia also launched missile strikes targeting Mingachevir - an industrial city more than 100 km from the conflict zone and home to the largest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus. The missiles aimed at the Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Station were successfully neutralized by Azerbaijan's Air Defense Forces.

    During the Second Karabakh War, Ganja was attacked a total of five times - on October 4, 5, 8, 11, and 17 - with missiles and heavy artillery. In total, 27 civilians were killed, 175 were injured, and extensive damage was caused to public infrastructure and private property.

    Ganja Second Karabakh War missile attacks Armenia
    Ermənistanın Gəncədə törətdiyi növbəti terrordan beş il ötür
    Минуло пять лет со дня пятого ракетного обстрела армянами Гянджи

