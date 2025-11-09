Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Karabakh
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 16:18
    Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Member of the Azerbaijan women's judo team, Sudaba Aghayeva, has advanced to the final of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

    The judoka competing in the under-70 kg weight category defeated Cameroon's Zita Ornella Biyami in the semifinal, securing her place in the decisive match.

    The final bout is scheduled to take place later today.

    Azərbaycanın daha bir cüdoçusu İslamiadada finala yüksəlib - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджанская дзюдоистка вышла в финал VI Игр исламской солидарности

