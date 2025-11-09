Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games
Karabakh
- 09 November, 2025
- 16:18
Member of the Azerbaijan women's judo team, Sudaba Aghayeva, has advanced to the final of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Report informs.
The judoka competing in the under-70 kg weight category defeated Cameroon's Zita Ornella Biyami in the semifinal, securing her place in the decisive match.
The final bout is scheduled to take place later today.
Azerbaijani judoka reaches final at Islamic Solidarity Games
